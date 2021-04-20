Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products manufacturer and seller that carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

