Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avid Technology, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avid Technology, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP): This company that owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

BP Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

BP Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | BP Midstream Partners LP Quote

BP Midstream Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BP Midstream Partners LP PEG Ratio (TTM)

BP Midstream Partners LP peg-ratio-ttm | BP Midstream Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.