Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.3% over the last 60 days.

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY): This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

