Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY): This company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.

Repsol, S.A. Price and Consensus

Repsol, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Repsol, S.A. Quote

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Repsol, S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Repsol, S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Repsol, S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Repsol SA (REPYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Get Free Report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.