Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

Bassett Furniture Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products manufacturer and seller that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Universal Electronics Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Universal Electronics Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.