Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This developer of software, hardware and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer of polysilicon, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS): This provider of construction, maintenance and support services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Williams Industrial Services has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

