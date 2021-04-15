Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

KB Home (KBH): This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.29, compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Get Free Report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.