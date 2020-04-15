Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): This health technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Koninklijke Philips has a PEG ratio of 1.59, compared with 5.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.73, compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): This company that develops, markets, and operates social games as live services carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Zynga has a PEG ratio of 1.91, compared with 2.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

