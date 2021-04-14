Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade Company peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products manufacturer and seller that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Universal Electronics Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Universal Electronics Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY): This integrated energy company that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.

Repsol, S.A. Price and Consensus

Repsol, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Repsol, S.A. Quote

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Repsol, S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Repsol, S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Repsol, S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Repsol SA (REPYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.