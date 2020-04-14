Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This designer and manufacturer of production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Huron has a PEG ratio of 1.28, compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This company that manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Daqo New Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

