Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 13th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:
Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA): This provider of a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM): This cloud services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Akamai Technologies has a PEG ratio of 1.58, compared with 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): This professional services firm, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Huron Consulting has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): This provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
CoreLogic has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
