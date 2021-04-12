Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC): This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.6% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This company that provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

