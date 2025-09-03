Top Quantum Stocks Eyeing a Breakout (QBTS, IONQ, RGTI)

Quantum computing has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting new narratives in the market, producing some of the best-performing stocks over the past year. Shares of D-WAVE QUANTUM ( QBTS ), IonQ ( IONQ ), and Rigetti Computing ( RGTI ), three of the industry’s leading names, have surged anywhere from 500% to 1,600% in the last twelve months as investors priced in the promise of breakthrough innovation.

More recently, however, momentum has cooled. Throughout much of 2025, the sector has traded sideways, with QBTS still showing gains while others have flattened or pulled back. The developments in quantum remain thrilling, but these stocks are still highly speculative, and success for investors depends as much on timing and risk management as on the technology itself.

In this article, I’ll break down the technical picture for each of these quantum leaders and outline how investors may want to approach trading strategies and risk management in this rapidly evolving sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-WAVE QUANTUM: Quantum Stock Leader Roadmap

D-Wave Quantum is one of the pioneers of quantum computing, known for its annealing-based quantum systems designed to solve optimization problems. While its approach differs from the gate-based systems pursued by rivals, D-Wave has built a strong base of commercial partnerships and continues to expand its cloud-accessible quantum services.

The price action in QBTS stock provides a clear snapshot of what’s happening across the sector and sets the tone for what investors should expect. As promising as the industry appears, the market’s current positioning leaves some ambiguity about where these stocks will head next. Fortunately, by watching the technical picture closely, we can identify some key levels.

In the chart below, a broader channel has been forming since mid-May, along with a tighter wedge pattern developing over the past six weeks. Price is now sitting at the support level of the broader channel. If it trades materially below support, around $14.75, it would be a warning sign to turn cautious and consider lightening up positions. On the other hand, if the stock can clear the upper bound of the nested pattern, near $16.70, it could quickly move toward the top of the broader channel and trigger another bull run.



Image Source: TradingView

IonQ: Shares Trading in a Range

IonQ is a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, widely viewed as one of the most promising architectures for scalability. The company has secured high-profile partnerships with cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure, giving enterprises early access to its quantum systems. IonQ is often seen as one of the top pure-play bets on long-term quantum adoption.

The price action in IONQ is more straightforward, though it still reflects some indecision. Over the past four months, the stock has been forming a clear trading range. If it breaks below support at $36.50, investors may want to wait for another opportunity to get involved. However, if it can clear resistance at $45, the stock could be set for a strong move higher.



Image Source: TradingView

Rigetti Computing: Stock Continues to Consolidate

Rigetti Computing focuses on superconducting qubit technology, competing with the approaches used by giants like Google and IBM. The company develops both hardware and its own software stack, aiming to deliver full-stack quantum computing solutions. Though smaller in scale than peers, Rigetti has positioned itself as an agile innovator in the race toward practical quantum advantage.

Like the others, RGTI stock sits amid a consolidation, indicating a balanced market. A break below support at $14.30 would signal the trend has rolled over, while a move above resistance at ~$18–$18.50 should put momentum back in the bulls’ favor.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in QBTS, RGTI and IONQ?

Quantum computing remains one of the most exciting frontiers in technology, but the stocks are still highly speculative and prone to sharp swings. The long-term potential is undeniable, yet in the near term, success for investors will depend on carefully managing risk and respecting key technical levels. For those with a high risk tolerance, QBTS, IONQ, and RGTI stand out as the leading opportunities to participate in the quantum theme, but timing entries and exits will be just as important as believing in the technology

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

