Top Performing Retailers Will Capitalize on These Market Trends in 2023

By Rishi Chohan, EVP - Head of BFSI and Retail North America at SoftServe

Retailers that will dominate in 2023 will fully leverage technology to drive their digital transformation as we recover from the pandemic, experience rising inflation, and face supply chain issues and other economic uncertainties. Strategizing and executing digitization is crucial, which involves investing in the right technologies and solutions to remain competitive and propel business. Retailers must take the next step in innovation to expand market share.

The digitization of retail satisfies and retains customers, and the pandemic accelerated this shift in technology and offerings. With this acceleration comes new consumer expectations and the need for retailers to be innovative and authentic.

Lagging behind on digital comes with a massive cost, and retailers and brands must immediately focus their business strategy on executing digital transformation. The following trends should be crucial focus areas for retailers and brands in 2023. Without the right digital solutions and technologies, retailers will struggle to maximize potential and risk losing their wallet share to the competition.

1. Consumers need an enjoyable and digitized customer journey

A customer journey is only as good as its internal foundation. While many retailers have migrated to the cloud, many are not fully utilizing its capabilities. To offer a seamless and modernized customer journey, retailers must digitize internally and cross-functionally, including their supply chain. Retailers can leverage data on consumer behavior, such as online and in-person shopping, to provide highly effective targeted customer journeys. They create immersive shopping experiences and offer targeted benefits such as discounts and payment options.

2. Authentic engagement is a crucial purchasing motivator

While consumers expect a modern experience, they also crave authentic engagement. Now more than ever, retailers and brands have access to complex data and insights into buying habits. However, they must also have the technological knowledge and solutions to utilize this information in real-time. If retailers aren’t focused on real-time actionable data insights, they are underutilizing technology and falling behind. Collecting this data is one thing. Listening is another. Think omni-consumer, not omni-channel. It is not about the channel but about engaging with the consumer. Wherever consumers are, retailers should meet them.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are the solutions to help retailers with this authentic engagement expectation. As a result, we will see mass adoption of AI and ML in the retail tech space, and those not working and growing in this direction won’t be competitive in the future.

As retailers and brands incorporate these tech solutions, I expect to see an opportunity to cross-sell like never before. Loyalty programs are not what they used to be. I believe that the future of retail is linked to cross-selling across other industries. I see the intersection specifically with the banking and finance industry. For example, Amazon offers its Prime membership and a credit card, ultimately offering customers guaranteed savings. There will be more of these offerings, and they will evolve to be motivators for customer retention. Consumer mindsets are shifting, and services and offerings are motivators that are now just as important as convenience and quality.

3. Ever-changing consumer digital expectations are here to stay

Retailers and brands must consistently evolve and change along with consumers to position themselves in a long-term way that embraces digital evolution. Looking ahead and thinking about technologies that will become mainstream and transform the industry positions retailers for success. Specifically, I see the metaverse and NFTs as significant game changers for this industry, and I urge retailers and brands to keep this on their radar.

Consumers today are well-conditioned in their expectations: they want tech-savvy, on-demand, and frictionless interactions with retailers and brands. If retailers think their 1,000-unit chain is too big to fail, remember that 1,000-unit Sears closed nearly all its stores after filing for bankruptcy in February 2019.

Those who understand the importance of investment in digital transformation will be better positioned to embrace the innovation consumers demand.

