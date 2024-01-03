Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/31/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(MSOX )
|AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF
|12.77%
|(YINN )
|Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
|12.16%
|(CWEB )
|Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares
|9.39%
|(XPP )
|ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50
|8.14%
|(KORU )
|Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares
|6.71%
|(EDC )
|Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3x Shares
|6.70%
|(SVIX )
|-1x Short VIX Futures ETF
|6.55%
|(CHAU )
|Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares
|6.23%
|(GDXD )
|MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
|5.73%
|(SCO )
|ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
|5.19%
1. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF
MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements, topped the list with a ~12.7% weekly return, on widespread support for federal legalization and acceptance.
2. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index featured on the list, returning 12%+ in the last week on higher factory activity, the rise of tech companies in China, and the government’s measures to boost the slowing economy.
3. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index also made it on the list with over ~9% returns last week.
4. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50
Another China-focused ETF, XPP, offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index, ranked among the top leveraged ETFs. The ETF gained more than 8% in the last week.
5. KORU – Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares
KORU provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to an index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies, featured on the list of top performing leveraged ETFs last week, supported by higher December exports and November factory output.
6. EDC – Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3x Shares
EDC, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index, was one of the best-performing ETFs in the last week on expectations of a falling U.S. dollar as interest rate hikes slow down.
7. SVIX – -1x Short VIX Futures ETF
SVIX, which tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month, made it to the list with over 6.5% weekly gains after the lull of the holiday period.
8. CHAU – Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares
The CHAU ETF, which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the CSI 300 Index, comprising the largest and most liquid stocks in the Chinese A-share market, also made it to the list, with ~6% weekly gains.
9. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
GDXD, which offers inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, was the top performing levered/ inverse ETF, returning ~5.7% last week. Gold prices fell on a firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.
10. SCO – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
SCO which offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index made it to the list with ~5% weekly gains as prices declined on record US production and easing Red Sea shipping disruptions.
For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.Read more on ETFTrends.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.