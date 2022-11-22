Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/20/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (CWEB C ) Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares 14.53% (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 14.11% (LABD B ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 13.98% (SCO A+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil 12.90% (WEBS B- ) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 11.25% (FLYD ) MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN 11.18% (GDXD ) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 10.47% (PYPS ) AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF 10.35% (SARK B ) AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF 9.75% (HIBS B- ) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares 9.69%



1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index topped the list with over ~14% returns last week, amid a stronger dollar and strict lockdown conditions in the country.

2. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs gaining more than ~14% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on higher heating demand in the U.S.

3. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained by ~14% last week on concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

4. SCO – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

This ETF offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index and made it to the list with ~13% weekly gains driven by a surge in China’s COVID cases, and gloomyglobal marketoutlook.

5. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list on expected rate hikes and fears of the U.S. going into a recession. The technology sector fell by 1% in the last five days.

6. FLYD – MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

FLYD which tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies also featured on the weekly list of inverse ETFs with ~11% returns. Travel stocks declined after China reported a higher number of COVID cases and declines in energy stocks.

7. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~10% last week. Gold prices inched lower amid strong dollar and US rate hike prospects.

8. PYPS – AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF

PYPS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock. The stock tumbled over a lower revenue forecast for the upcoming quarter.

9. SARK – AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

SARK provides daily 1x inverse exposure to ARK Innovation ETF composed of companies engaging in disruptive innovation like artificial intelligence, DNA technologies, energy innovation, automation, etc. Technology stocks got a beating from rising rate prospects.

10. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week. Inverse ETFs gained as investors brace for another sharp interest rate hike and on a weak economic outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.