Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/12/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (KOLD C+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 28.57% (GDXD ) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 24.73% (MSOX ) AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF 24.13% (LABD B ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 19.92% (CARD ) MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN 19.48% (DUST A- ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares 16.98% (JDST A ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 16.22% (DRIP B ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares 15.32% (FNGU B ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 13.86% (TECL A- ) Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares 13.57%



1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, topped the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, returning ~28.5% last week, as natural gas prices fell amid rising volatility and fears of recession that could hamper demand for natural gas.

2. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, returning over ~21.3% last week. Gold prices fell on a stronger dollar in the last week. Gold ETFs also reported outflows for the month of October.

3. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements featured on the list with a 24% weekly return, as chances of federal legalization seem better.

4. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD, which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector, gained by over 19% last week, with the healthcare sector registering a fall of over 1% and biotech was down ~3.4% in the last five days.

5. CARD – MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

CARD is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed auto companies and featured on the list with ~19% weekly returns.

6. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST, which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was another top inverse ETF returning ~17% last week amid a strong dollar index and easing of concerns around the spread of the Israel-Hamas war.

7. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index, also featured on the top performing inverse ETFs’ list, returning ~16% in the last week.

8. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

The top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares, which gained by ~15% in the last week on lower demand concerns and little disruption to supplies amid Israel conflict.

9. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU was also on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over ~8.8% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks increased last week, driven by a dovish Fed comments and market expectations of rate hike pauses in this year. Overall, the IT sector gained by ~3.4% in the last five days.

10. TECL – Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The TECL ETF was another technology-focused ETF on the list of top performing levered ETFs, returning nearly 13.5% as the technology sector gained by ~3.4% and was the best-performing sector last week.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.