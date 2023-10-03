Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 10/01/2023

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (GDXD ) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 21.31% (SDP B+ ) ProShares UltraShort Utilities 15.46% (DUST A- ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares 15.32% (DULL ) MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 13.11% (ZSL A- ) ProShares UltraShort Silver 12.83% (JDST A ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 12.23% (DZZ A ) DB Gold Double Short Exchange Traded Notes 10.46% (CARU ) MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN 10.09% (TMV A ) Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares 9.53% (TTT B ) ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury 9.35%



1. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, topped the list of inverse ETFs returning over ~21.3% last week. Gold prices fell on expectations that the Fed may keep interest rates higher for longer.

2. SDP – ProShares UltraShort Utilities

This ETF offers 2x daily short leverage to the S&P 500 Index Utilities sector. Utilities fell as bond yields climbed on Hawkish comments from the Fed. The sector lost more than 11% and was the worst performing in the last five days.

3. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST, which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was another top inverse ETF returning ~15% last week as gold prices suffered from a rising interest rate, strong US dollar, and higher bond yields.

4. DULL – MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

DULL ETN provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD and was another top performing inverse fund returning ~13% in the last week.

5. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices and was one of the best performing inverse ETFs last week as silver prices also fell on a strong US dollar and an aggressive Fed stance.

6. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index also featured on the top performing inverse ETFs’ list, returning ~12% in the last week.

7. DZZ – DB Gold Double Short Exchange Traded Notes

DZZ, which provides short leverage to the gold bullion, also made it to the list of top performing inverse ETFs with ~10% weekly gains.

8. CARU – MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN

CARU is an ETN that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of auto industry companies listed in the U.S. The ETN got a boost with over 10% returns as shares of Rivian Automotive rallied in the last week. The overall auto industry also got a boost from a significant leap in autonomous driving and a rise in EVs.

9. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV, which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list as bond yield moved higher after hawkish Fed comments.

10. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury also made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield rose.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.