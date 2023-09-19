Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 09/17/2023

Top Performing Levered/ Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (TSLL) Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF 15.50% (GDXU) MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN 14.60% (TSL) GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF 13.06% (MSOX) AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF 13.06% (UBR) ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped 11.28% (BRZU) Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares 10.94% (JNUG) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 10.17% (NUGT) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 9.92% (CARU) MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN 9.88% (EVAV) Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares 8.76%

1.TSLL - Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

TSLL which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs with ~15.5% returns in the last week. Shares of Tesla got a boost after upgrades from Morgan Stanley driven by significant advances in its autonomous software.

2. GDXU - MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned 14.6% last week as gold rose amid encouraging Chinese economic trends and an anticipated Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

3. TSL - GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF

TSL which provides 1.25x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Tesla stock was another Tesla-focused fund on the list of top-performing levered ETFs giving ~13% returns last week.

4. MSOX - AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements featured on the list of levered ETFs last week with ~13% weekly returns, as stocks gained on a Senate hearing report hinting toward a Marijuana reform bill later this month.

5. UBR - ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped

UBR, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the MSCI Brazil Index ranked among the top-performing levered ETFs with over 11% weekly gains driven by strong services data.

6. BRZU - Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

BRZU which provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to an index of large and mid-cap Brazilian companies was another top performing levered ETF with more than 10% returns in the last week.

7. NUG - Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG was another precious metals candidate on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning 10%+ last week.

8. NUGT - Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Another gold ETF, NUGT seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs. The ETF gained ~9.9% in the last week.

9. CARU - MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN

CARU is an ETN that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of auto industry companies listed in the U.S. It was another candidate on the list with over 9.8% returns in the last week. The overall auto industry also got a boost from a major leap in autonomous driving, a rise in EVs, and a growing demand for pick-up trucks.

10. EVAV - Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares

EVAV which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of U.S.-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies featured on the levered ETFs’ list with ~8.7% weekly returns boosted by Tesla shares.

