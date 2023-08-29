Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 08/27/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (TSLL ) Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF 15.98% (TSL ) GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF 13.30% (AGQ A- ) ProShares Ultra Silver 13.27% (GDXU B- ) MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN 10.13% (NVDL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF 8.85% (JNUG B- ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 8.30% (FNGU B ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 7.22% (BNKD B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 6.91% (NUGT B- ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 6.73% (UCYB C ) ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF 6.70%



1. TSLL – Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

TSLL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs with ~16% returns in the last week. Shares of Tesla got a boost from buzz around the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck and an upgraded Model 3.

2. TSL – GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF

TSL, which provides 1.25x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Tesla stock, was another Tesla-focused fund on the list of top-performing levered ETFs giving over 13% returns last week.

3. AGQ – Proshares Ultra Silver

AGQ ETF, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the Silver bullion, returned more than 13% last week. The silver ETF gained as investors looked at precious metals to hedge against persistent inflation.

4. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned over ~10% last week as investors eyed precious metals as safe-haven assets amid expectations of more rate hikes in the future.

5. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, featured on the list with 8.8% returns last week as the chip-giant posted better-than-expected quarterly results and a strong forecast for the next quarter.

6. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG was another precious metals candidate on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning 8%+ last week.

7. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU featured on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over 7% weekly returns despite higher Treasury yields. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks rallied, and tech giants like Meta Platforms and Microsoft gained higher.

8. BNKD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

BNKD which tracks three times the inverse performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks featured on the top-performing inverse ETFs list. The commercial banking segment declined by more than 1.3% in the last week after rating downgrades.

9. NUGT – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Another gold ETF, NUGT seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs. The ETF gained more than 6% in the last week.

10. UCYB – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

UCYB provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry, and was one of the top performing levered ETFs gaining more than 6% in the last week. Cybersecurity stocks gained after better-than-expected quarterly results from the chip-giant Nvidia.

