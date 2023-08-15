Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 08/13/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 20.87% (SOXS B ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 16.31% (NRGU B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 13.34% (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 12.90% (SSG B ) Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors 12.64% (BERZ ) MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 11.84% (NVDS ) AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF 11.62% (FNGD B- ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 11.29% (WTIU ) MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs 11.08% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 9.54%



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs, gained more than 20% in the last week. The overall energy sector gained by more than 3%, and it was the best-performing sector in the last five days. Natural gas prices increased on higher cooling demand amid hotter-than-expected weather conditions.

2. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index, ranked second on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs with ~16% returns in the last week. The semiconductor sector fell by ~3.3% in the last week, and the overall technology sector was down by more than 1% amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.

3. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, was present on the weekly list of top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~13% as oil prices increased on high demand conditions and voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia. Oil, gas, and consumable fuels garnered gains of over 3% in the last five days.

4. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, topped the top performing levered/ inverse ETF, returning ~13% last week, as Chinese equities declined amid a slowing economy and concerns around the country’s real estate, which failed to boost investor confidence.

5. SSG – Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors

SSG ETF, which offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index, was another top performing inverse ETF, gaining by more than 12% last week.

6. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies also featured on the list of top-performing inverse ETFs amid rising Treasury yields, with ~11.8% weekly returns.

7. NVDS – AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

NVDS, which provides a 1.25x inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock, featured on the list with ~11.6% returns last week on weak momentum in the AI space and general gloom for growth stocks amid rising yields.

8. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity, also featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~1.3% in the last five days.

9. WTIU – MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs

WTIU, an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, was another top-performing levered ETF last week. Energy was the best-performing sector gaining by ~3% in the last five days.

10. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

OILU, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, was another oil-focused ETF that made it on the list with ~9.5% weekly gains. The oil, gas, and consumable fuels segment gained by over 3% in the last five days. Oil prices gained over voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia and high demand conditions.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

