Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/23/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (DPST A ) Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares 23.17% (BNKU B+ ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs 20.90% (NRGU B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 14.00% (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 13.73% (WTIU ) MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs 13.61% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 11.16% (GUSH B ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares 10.93% (CURE B+ ) Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares 10.28% (FNGD B- ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 8.94% (FAS A ) Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares 8.77%



1. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks, topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs as the Financials sector gained by almost 3% on encouraging inflation data and strong earnings reports last week. The commercial banking segment also increased by over 5% in the last five days.

2. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

BNKU, which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks, ranked second on the list as the commercial banking segment returned more than 5% in the last week. Banks gained from a strong start to the earnings season and expected upcoming rate hikes.

3. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, was present on the weekly list of top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~14% as oil prices increased on tightening supply and high demand conditions. Oil, gas, and consumable fuels garnered gains of 5.7% in the last five days.

4. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs, gained more than 13% in the last week. The overall energy sector gained by more than 5%, and it was the best-performing sector in the last five days.

5. WTIU – MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs

WTIU, an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, was another top-performing levered ETF last week. Energy was the best-performing sector gaining by ~5% in the last five days.

6. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

OILU, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, also featured on the list with over ~11% weekly gains.

7. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, an oil & gas exploration and production ETF, was another candidate on the list of top performing levered ETFs, returning more than 10% last week on tighter supply conditions.

8. CURE – Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The CURE ETF offers 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of healthcare stocks. The healthcare sector gained ~3.6% and was the second-best performing sector in the last five days, as healthcare spending increased in recent times.

9. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity, was one of the candidates on the list last week. Technology stocks got a beating as Netflix’s quarterly results failed to impress. Also, Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in the upcoming July meeting.

10. FAS – Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

FAS ETF offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index. Financials was the fourth-best-performing sector last week, returning almost 3% on encouraging inflation data and strong earnings reports.

