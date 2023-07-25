Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/23/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(DPST )
|Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares
|23.17%
|(BNKU )
|MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs
|20.90%
|(NRGU )
|MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
|14.00%
|(BOIL )
|ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
|13.73%
|(WTIU )
|MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs
|13.61%
|(OILU )
|MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
|11.16%
|(GUSH )
|Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares
|10.93%
|(CURE )
|Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
|10.28%
|(FNGD )
|MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
|8.94%
|(FAS )
|Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
|8.77%
1. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares
DPST, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks, topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs as the Financials sector gained by almost 3% on encouraging inflation data and strong earnings reports last week. The commercial banking segment also increased by over 5% in the last five days.
2. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs
BNKU, which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks, ranked second on the list as the commercial banking segment returned more than 5% in the last week. Banks gained from a strong start to the earnings season and expected upcoming rate hikes.
3. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, was present on the weekly list of top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~14% as oil prices increased on tightening supply and high demand conditions. Oil, gas, and consumable fuels garnered gains of 5.7% in the last five days.
4. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs, gained more than 13% in the last week. The overall energy sector gained by more than 5%, and it was the best-performing sector in the last five days.
5. WTIU – MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs
WTIU, an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, was another top-performing levered ETF last week. Energy was the best-performing sector gaining by ~5% in the last five days.
6. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
OILU, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, also featured on the list with over ~11% weekly gains.
7. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares
GUSH, an oil & gas exploration and production ETF, was another candidate on the list of top performing levered ETFs, returning more than 10% last week on tighter supply conditions.
8. CURE – Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
The CURE ETF offers 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of healthcare stocks. The healthcare sector gained ~3.6% and was the second-best performing sector in the last five days, as healthcare spending increased in recent times.
9. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity, was one of the candidates on the list last week. Technology stocks got a beating as Netflix’s quarterly results failed to impress. Also, Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in the upcoming July meeting.
10. FAS – Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
FAS ETF offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index. Financials was the fourth-best-performing sector last week, returning almost 3% on encouraging inflation data and strong earnings reports.
