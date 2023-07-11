Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/09/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (MSOX ) AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF 25.31% (EVAV ) Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares 17.31% (KOLD C+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 16.45% (BABX ) GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF 15.42% (CONL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF 14.65% (PSDN ) AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF 12.88% (TMV A ) Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares 11.29% (TTT B ) ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury 11.24% (UVIX ) 2x Long VIX Futures ETF 8.07% (SOXS B ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 7.80%



1. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements, topped the list with more than 25% weekly returns as stocks rise, given increased acceptance among American consumers as well as legalization in more number of states.

2. EVAV – Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares

EVAV, which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies, ranked second on the levered ETFs’ list with ~17% weekly returns, on Tesla’s upbeat Q2 results and record deliveries.

3. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~16% last week, as both natural gas prices and refining margins continued to fall.

4. BABX – GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF

BABX provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. The stock gained on easing tech crackdowns as well as lower benchmark interest rates by China’s central bank, to boost the economy.

5. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, was one of the top performing levered ETFs with ~14% weekly gains. Shares of Coinbase stock gained after exchange operator, Cboe refiled its application for Bitcoin ETFs.

6. PSDN – AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF

PSDN fund invests in the US, and foreign companies involved in the marijuana and hemp industry featured on the weekly list of levered ETFs as cannabis stocks got a boost from legalization efforts as well as increased acceptance amongst consumers.

7. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV, which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list as bond yield moved higher in the last five days, on strong private payroll jobs data, further reiterating a hawkish Fed stance.

8. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury also ranked among the top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield rose.

9. UVIX – 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

UVIX, which offers daily 2x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as VIX, the CBOE volatility index, gained to ~15 from ~13.8 in the last week. Market volatility increased on recession possibilities as concerns about rate hikes lingered after strong jobs data.

10. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index, featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs last week. The semiconductor sector fell by ~0.5% in the last week, and technology was the third worst-performing sector. Tech stocks slumped in the last week on signals of rate hikes going forward.

