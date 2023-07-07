Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/02/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (EVAV ) Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares 27.06% (CONL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF 24.57% (TPOR B- ) Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares 15.50% (DRN B+ ) Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares 15.38% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 14.46% (FLYU ) MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN 14.45% (HIBL B- ) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares 14.25% (SMHB A ) ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B 14.20% (WTIU ) MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs 13.97% (NRGU B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 13.76%



1. EVAV – Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares

EVAV, which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies topped the levered ETFs with ~27% weekly returns, on increased demand and better-than-expected Q2 deliveries.

2. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, ranked second on the list of top performing levered ETFs with ~24.5% weekly gains. Shares of crypto stocks gained after major investment firms seek regulatory approval for bitcoin ETFs to provide investors an opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

3. TPOR – Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares

The TPOR ETF, which tracks the performance of companies involved in road, rail, air travel, marine transport, air freight, and logistics, returned ~15.5% in the last week. Airlines, road, and rail, as well as air freight and logistics, increased by ~4%, ~1%, and ~2%, respectively, over the last five days.

4. DRN – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares

This ETF offers 3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, gained by ~16% in the last week as mortgage rates declined on a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Real estate was the top performing sector returning ~2.9%, and REITs also registered gains of 0.26% in the last five days. The home construction activity also surged in May, and prices increased.

5. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

OILU, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, was another oil-focused ETF that made it on the list with over ~14% weekly gains. The oil, gas, and consumable fuels segment gained by over 2.5% in the last five days. Oil prices gained over supply cuts by top exporters, Russia and Saudi Arabia, over concerns of slower economic growth.

6. FLYU – MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

FLYU tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies and made it to the list as the travel industry starts normalizing after the pandemic crisis and the transportation sector gained.

7. HIBL – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The HIBL ETF provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. All S&P 500 sectors rose last week (except materials falling by ~0.70%), with real estate, consumer discretionary, financials, and energy each gaining by over 2%. The index gained on resilient U.S. economic data and a tech rally.

8. SMHB – ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

SMHB, which tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected index of US small-cap equities, featured on the top performing levered ETFs list last week amid stronger U.S. economic data and positive investor sentiment.

9. WTIU – MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs

WTIU, an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, was one of the top performing levered ETFs with nearly 14% weekly gains. The energy sector gaining by ~2.5% in the last five days. Oil prices increased on supply cuts over concerns of sluggish global growth.

10. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, was another energy ETF present on the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~13% as oil prices gained on expected supply cuts.

