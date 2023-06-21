Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/18/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 30.31% (EVAV ) Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares 27.02% (NVDL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF 15.46% (TPOR B- ) Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares 14.16% (BULZ A- ) MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN 14.10% (BABX ) GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF 13.07% (TECL A- ) Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares 12.99% (SOXL B+ ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 12.68% (FLYU ) MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN 12.63% (USD B+ ) ProShares Ultra Semiconductors 12.40%



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF topped the list of top performing levered ETFs and gained more than 30% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on supply concerns and hot weather conditions.

2. EVAV – Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares

EVAV, which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as EVs become increasingly mainstream and manufacturers ramp up production. Global sales of passenger electric vehicles increased in the first quarter.

3. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, featured on the list with 15%+ returns last week on strong momentum in the AI space and rising demand for chips.

4. TPOR – Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares

The TPOR ETF, which tracks the performance of companies involved in road, rail, air travel, marine transport, air freight, and logistics, returned ~14% in the last week. Airlines, road and rail, as well as air freight and logistics, increased by ~5%, ~1.8%, and ~3%, respectively, over the last five days.

5. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best-performing levered ETFs with over ~14% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained after the Fed paused rising rates. I.T. was the second best-performing sector with around 1.8% returns in the last five days.

6. BABX – GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF

BABX provides 1.75x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. The stock gained on China stimulus news after the country’s central bank lowered another interest rate to support growth.

7. TECL – Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The TECL ETF was another technology-focused ETF on the list of top performing levered ETFs returning nearly 13% as the technology sector gained by ~1.8% and was the second-best-performing sector last week.

8. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, featured on the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs last week. The overall semiconductor segment increased by over 3.5% after the pausing of interest rate hikes by the Fed.

9. FLYU – MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

FLYU tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies and made it to the list as the travel industry finally emerged from the pandemic rut. Travel demand and air travel both increased on a year-on-year basis.

10. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD, which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks, also featured on this week’s list with over 12% weekly gains.

