Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/11/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (TSLL ) Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF 21.72% (TSL ) GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF 17.89% (MEXX C+ ) Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares 13.70% (UBR C+ ) ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped 11.85% (BRZU B ) Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares 11.67% (SVIX ) -1x Short VIX Futures ETF 9.40% (RETL B+ ) Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares 9.37% (FLYU ) MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN 8.84% (DPST A ) Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares 7.97% (WANT C+ ) Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares 7.96%



1. KSET – KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

KSET, provides exposure to the voluntary carbon market by investing in carbon offset futures, helping businesses to manage their GHG-reduction goals. Several carbon offset as well as clean energy transition funds got a boost from the US-Britain Atlantic Declaration focussing on energy transition and emerging technologies.

2. BWET – Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF

BWET provides long-only exposure to the crude oil tanker shipping market and is the world’s first oil tanker shipping ETF. The leveraged fund is expected to gain from the growing oil demand and an evolving tanker market amid rising geopolitical tensions and environmental regulations.

3. KEUA – KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

KEUA, which tracks the European Union Allowances carbon credit futures index, also made it to the list with 9.8% weekly gains, on better prospects for global carbon markets as the effects of climate change continue to become more prominent globally.

4. GRN – iPath Series B Carbon ETN

GRN, which helps investors benefit from a reduction in the carbon credits supply, also made it to the list with a ~8.8% return in the last week. The global carbon offset market is expected to grow at 31% CAGR from 2023 to 2028 as carbon offsetting is expected to play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions worldwide.

5. RENW – Harbor Energy Transition Strategy ETF

RENW tracks an index that provides exposure to at least 10 commodities expected to benefit from the global transition to low-carbon and renewable energy. The fund was one of the top performing ETFs last week after the announcement of the US-Britain Atlantic Declaration focusing on clean energy transition and other emerging technologies, economic security, and digital transformation.

6. FLZA – Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF tracks an index of large and mid-size companies in South Africa. The South African market gained after an increase in US tourism in the country.

7. KRBN – KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

KRBN, which seeks to track a carbon credit futures index, was another global carbon strategy fund that featured on the top performing ETFs’ list with over 6% weekly gains.

8. KARB – Carbon Strategy ETF

KARB is an actively managed fund to provide exposure to the most liquid and actively traded carbon allowance futures from the United States and Europe. The fund gave returns of over 6% in the last week.

9. EZA – iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

EZA, which offers investors exposure to the emerging market of South Africa, was another South African-focused fund on the list of best performing ETFs with over 6% weekly gains.

10. NTRL – Global X Carbon Credits Strategy ETF

Another carbon credits strategy fund, NTRL, that seeks to track a carbon credit futures index was present on the list with more than 6% returns in the last week. The carbon credits market is expected to grow exponentially as carbon offsetting becomes an important global strategy to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions. The fund also got a boost from the ‘Atlantic Declaration’ deal between the US and the UK.

