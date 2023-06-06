Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/04/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (KOLD C+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 21.33% (CONL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF 20.43% (TSLL ) Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF 16.41% (TSL ) GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF 13.77% (SVIX ) -1x Short VIX Futures ETF 13.36% (FLYU ) MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN 13.36% (TARK ) AXS 2X Innovation ETF 12.99% (DPST A ) Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares 12.66% (SKYU C+ ) ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF 11.68% (SMHB A ) ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B 11.61%



1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, topped the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~21% last week, as natural gas prices fell on record US output and forecasts for milder U.S. weather.

2. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, ranked second on the list of top performing levered ETFs with ~20% weekly gains. Shares of Coinbase stock gained on the prospects of a probable rate hike pause and the passage of the debt ceiling deal.

3. TSLL – Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

TSLL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, featured on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with ~16% returns in the last week. Shares of Tesla got a boost from a boom in the artificial intelligence space. A possible rate hike pause also supported the gains.

4. TSL – GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF

TSL, which provides 1.25x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Tesla stock, was another Tesla-focused fund on the list of top-performing levered ETFs giving over 13% returns last week.

5. SVIX – -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

SVIX, which tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month, made it to the list with over 13% weekly gains. VIX, the CBOE Volatility index, fell to 14.89 from the ~18 mark, a week ago. Volatility stayed low on easing investor concerns after the avoidance of the US debt default.

6. FLYU – MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

FLYU tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies and made it to the list as the travel industry finally comes out of the pandemic rut.

7. TARK – AXS 2X Innovation ETF

TARK is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and was one of the best-performing levered ETFs with over 12% weekly gains as growth and beta stocks moved higher on strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rate hike pause.

8. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks, was one of the candidates on the list of top-performing levered ETFs as the Financials sector gained by over 1.5% on rising Treasury yields last week. Additionally, commercial banking and consumer finance both increased by over 1.2% and 6%, respectively, in the last five days.

9. SKYU – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing seeks daily investment results, corresponding to 2x the daily performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index, which was another technology-focused ETF on the list of top-performing ETFs last week, with more than 11% weekly returns.

10. SMHB – ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

SMHB, which tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected index of US small-cap equities, was one of the top performing levered ETFs last week amid stronger jobs data and no debt default risk in the US.

