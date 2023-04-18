Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/16/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (CONL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF 20.36% (BRZU B ) Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares 17.06% (UBR C+ ) ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped 16.54% (KORU C ) Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares 16.44% (BNKU B+ ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs 11.10% (NAIL C+ ) Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares 10.57% (TMV A ) Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares 10.47% (TTT B ) ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury 10.30% (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 9.90% (NRGU B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 9.44%



1. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL ETF, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, topped the list with nearly ~20% weekly returns. Shares of the Crypto trading platform increased asbitcoin pricesrose.

2. BRZU – Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

BRZU, which provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to an index of large and mid-cap Brazilian companies, was one of the top performing levered ETFs with ~17% returns in the last week driven by the country’s new fiscal plan as well as the softer U.S. dollar.

3. UBR – ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped

UBR, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the MSCI Brazil Index, also ranked among the top performing levered ETFs with 16.5% weekly gains.

4. KORU – Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares

KORU provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to an index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies, featured on the list of top performing leveraged ETFs last week, on the back of easing U.S. inflation data, weaker U.S. dollar, and hopes for a recovery in the Chinese economy.

5. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

BNKU, which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks, was present on the list as the commercial banking segment returned more than 7% in the last week. Banks posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter. Financials was the top performing sector returning over 3% in the last five days.

6. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 10%, supported by lower mortgage rates and housing prices. The real estate sector gained by ~0.20% in the last five days.

7. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV, which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list as bond yield moved higher after hawkish Fed comments.

8. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury also made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield rose.

9. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs and gained more than ~9% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on the colder-than-expected weather forecast.

10. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, was present on the weekly list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~9% as oil prices increased on expected strong global demand. The overall energy sector gained by 0.50% in the last five days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.