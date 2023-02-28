Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/26/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(LABD )
|Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
|19.32%
|(YANG )
|Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares
|17.91%
|(BOIL )
|ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
|16.41%
|(GDXD )
|MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
|16.14%
|(WEBS )
|Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
|13.91%
|(FLYD )
|MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
|12.32%
|(HIBS )
|Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares
|12.22%
|(DRV )
|Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
|12.09%
|(FXP )
|ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50
|11.48%
|(NKEQ )
|AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF
|11.08%
1. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
LABD, which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector, topped the list of the top performing inverse ETFs and gained by ~19% last week on concerns about future interest rate hikes and high inflation. The overall biotech sector declined by ~2% in the last five days.
2. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares
YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 17% last week, as Chinese equities declined amid increasing US-China military tension, rising U.S. interest rates, and not so encouraging economic indicators.
3. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs and gained more than ~16% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on increasing LNG exports and forecasts of colder weather conditions.
4. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
GDXD, which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~16% last week. Gold prices inched lower on a strong U.S. dollar, rising Treasury yields, and the expectation of future interest rate hikes by the Fed.
5. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
The WEBS ETF that inversely tracks companies with a solid internet focus was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs driven by higher benchmark U.S. treasury yield and a rising interest rate environment. The overall IT sector fell by ~2% in the last week and internet software & services registered a fall of 0.35%.
6. FLYD – MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
FLYD which tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies made it to the weekly list of inverse ETFs with over ~12% returns. Travel stocks fell amid stubborn inflation fears and as the Federal Reserve continued its stance on rising interest rates.
7. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares
HIBS which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large cap stocks, was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as US stocks fell over a hot inflation report last week. Nine out of 11 S&P sectors ended the week in the red.
8. DRV – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
The DRV ETF, which offers -3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs returning more than 12% last week. Real estate was the second worst-performing sector falling by ~3.6% amid expectations of higher rates and a stronger-than-expected increase in prices last month.
9. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50
FXP which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks was another China-focused ETF that gained more than 11% in the last week.
10. NKEQ – AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF
NKEQ which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock featured on the inverse ETFs list with ~11% weekly gains. The stock plunged last week amid higher inventory build-up and lower consumer spending.
