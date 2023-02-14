Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/12/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (NRGU B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 18.13% (LABD B ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 17.24% (UCO A ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 16.61% (WEBS B- ) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 16.48% (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 14.63% (UVIX ) 2x Long VIX Futures ETF 14.54% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 14.03% (UVXY B- ) ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF 11.45% (FLYD ) MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN 11.39% (SPKY ) ConvexityShares Daily 1.5x SPIKES Futures ETF 11.07%



1. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped the weekly list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~18%. Energy was the best-performing sector gaining ~4.8% in the last five days. Oil prices gained as Russia plans production output cuts.

2. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

LABD, which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector, gained by ~17% last week on concerns about future interest rate hikes as well as funding curbs.

3. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the levered ETFs returning more than 16% last week, as oil prices gained on planned Russian output cuts.

4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list driven by higher benchmark U.S. treasury yield and a rising interest rate environment.

5. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs and gained more than ~14% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on increasing LNG exports and forecasts of colder weather.

6. UVIX – 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

UVIX, which offers daily 2x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures, was one of the top performing levered ETFs as VIX, the CBOE volatility index, gained to ~20.3 from ~19.4 in the last week. Market volatility increased on recession possibilities and as concerns about rate hikes lingered during the week.

7. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

OILU, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, also featured on the list with ~14% weekly gains.

8. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs this week as volatility increased amid the recent interest rate hike, expected rate increases, and upcoming inflation data.

9. FLYD – MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

FLYD, which tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies, made it to the weekly list of inverse ETFs with over ~11% returns. Travel stocks fell on growing recession fears as the Federal Reserve continues its stance on rising interest rates. Expedia, the travel giant, also posted disappointing quarterly results.

10. SPKY – ConvexityShares Daily 1.5x SPIKES Futures ETF

SPKY fund offers 150% exposure to a daily rolling of long near-term SPIKES futures contracts and focuses on active traders and speculative investors. The ETF was one of the top performing levered ETFs returning ~11% in the last week.

