Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/11/2024

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (KOLD C+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 25.18% (BITX C+ ) 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF 21.57% (CONL ) GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF 18.38% (NVDL ) GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF 18.16% (SOXL B+ ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 16.85% (USD B+ ) ProShares Ultra Semiconductors 12.67% (CHAU B ) Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares 12.42% (TARK ) AXS 2X Innovation ETF 12.15% (UCYB C ) ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF 12.03% (GDXD ) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 11.98%

1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, topped the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~25% last week, as natural gas consumption for heating dipped on forecast of milder temperatures across the US, combined with the expectations of higher upcoming production.

2. BITX – 2X Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITX, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that corresponds to two times the excess return of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll Index, was one of the leveraged ETFs on the weekly list amid robust demand for spot-bitcoin ETFs, higher crypto trading, and relaxed monetary policy in China increasing inflows towards these assets.

3. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL ETF which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock also featured on the list with nearly ~18% weekly returns.

4. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock ranked among the contenders on the list with 18%+ returns last week given its dominance in GPUs and increased demand from gaming as well as cloud computing industries.

5. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index ranked fifth on the list of the top performing leveraged/ inverse ETFs last week. The overall semiconductor segment increased by over 3.5% after a strong January revenues from the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company indicating higher demand for AI component systems.

6. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks was another semiconductor ETF that featured on this week’s list with ~13% weekly gains as the semiconductor segment gained by ~3.5% in the last five days.

7. CHAU – Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The CHAU ETF which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the CSI 300 Index, comprising the largest and most liquid stocks in the Chinese A-share market made it to the list, with ~12% weekly gains ahead of its New Year. Chinese stocks surged following Beijing’s efforts to boost the market, which had faced challenges in 2023.

8. TARK – AXS 2X Innovation ETF

TARK is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) also featured on the list of best performing levered ETFs with ~12% weekly gains as growth stocks moved higher on growing demand for automation, innovation, and AI.

9. UCYB – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

UCYB provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry, was one of the top performing levered ETFs gaining more than 12% in the last week. Soaring demand due to ransomware and SEC rules makes these top cybersecurity stocks buys.

10. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, was the top performing levered/ inverse ETF returning ~12% last week. Gold prices fell on lower weekly jobless claims.

