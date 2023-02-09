Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/05/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (KOLD C+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 40.00% (FBL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF 34.36% (CONL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF 30.54% (NRGD B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 26.61% (RETL B+ ) Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares 21.46% (OILD ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN 20.28% (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 20.06% (FNGU B ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 19.50% (DPST A ) Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares 19.37% (GDXD ) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 19.16%



1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, topped the list of top performing inverse ETFs returning ~40% last week, as natural gas prices continued to fall amid a warmer-than-expected winter.

2. FBL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF

FBL provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms and made it to the list on upbeat CEO comments. Meta slashed its 2023 expense guidance and is also committed to achieving efficiency and driving profitable growth in the future.

3. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL ETF, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, was present on the list with nearly ~30% weekly returns as Fed hiked interest rate by 25 basis points lower than the anticipated 50 bps. Many growth and beta stocks moved higher from this post-Fed rally.

4. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, was one of the candidates on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining over 26% as the overall energy sector lost ~2% in the last week on concerns of Powell’s warning of high-interest rates in the future and EU embargo on Russian refined oil products.

5. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index featured on the list with weekly returns of ~21%. Stocks gained on favorable inflation headlines this week.

6. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, was another oil-focused fund on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a fall of ~2% in the last week.

7. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 20% last week, as Chinese equities declined amid increasing US-China military tension.

8. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU is featured on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over ~19% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks got a boost driven by a smaller interest rate hike and easing inflation.

9. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks, was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs as the Financials sector gained by over 1% last week after the Fed indicated more interest rate hikes in the future.

10. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~19% last week. Gold prices inched lower on the expectation of future interest rate hikes by the Fed.

