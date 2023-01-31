Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/29/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (TSLL ) Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF 52.46% (TSL ) GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF 42.68% (EVAV ) Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares 29.86% (FNGU B ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 28.49% (BULZ A- ) MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN 23.75% (TARK ) AXS 2X Innovation ETF 21.77% (WANT C+ ) Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares 19.60% (FNGG B- ) Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares 18.66% (FNGO B- ) MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs 18.63% (SOXL B+ ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 17.12%



1. TSLL – Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

TSLL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs with ~52% returns in the last week. Shares of Tesla got a boost from better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and upbeat FY23 production guidance.

2. TSL – GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF

TSL, which provides 1.25x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Tesla stock, was another Tesla-focused fund on the list of top-performing levered ETFs giving ~42% returns last week.

3. EVAV – Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares

EVAV, which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies, ranked third on the list of top-performing levered ETFs as electric vehicle stocks got a boost driven by record Q4 Tesla earnings and better economic growth. EVs are now going mainstream, and manufacturers are ramping up production.

4. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU is featured on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over ~28% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks got a boost driven by hopes of a smaller interest rate hike and the upcoming Fed meeting.

5. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best performing levered ETFs with over ~23% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained on the back of the cooling inflation report and a dovish Fed stance.

6. TARK – AXS 2X Innovation ETF

TARK is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), also featured on the list of best performing levered ETFs with ~21% weekly gains as growth and beta stocks moved higher on expectations of a slower pace of rate hikes.

7. WANT – Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares

The consumer discretionary WANT ETF that provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector featured on the list of top-performing levered funds last week on positive consumer sentiment from falling inflation and lower rate predictions. Consumer discretionary was the top performing sector last week with ~2.9% gains.

8. FNGG – Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares

Another tech-focused ETF, FNGG, which provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consisting of FANG and other growth as well as technology stocks, was present on the list with ~18% weekly returns.

9. FNGO – MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs

FNGO providing 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, was one of the top-performing leveraged funds returning ~18% last week, as both consumer discretionary and technology were the top performing sectors.

10. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, featured on the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs last week. The overall semiconductor segment increased after the indication of a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Fed as well as the reopening of the Chinese economy.

