Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/29/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(TSLL )
|Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF
|52.46%
|(TSL )
|GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF
|42.68%
|(EVAV )
|Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares
|29.86%
|(FNGU )
|MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN
|28.49%
|(BULZ )
|MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN
|23.75%
|(TARK )
|AXS 2X Innovation ETF
|21.77%
|(WANT )
|Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares
|19.60%
|(FNGG )
|Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares
|18.66%
|(FNGO )
|MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs
|18.63%
|(SOXL )
|Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares
|17.12%
1. TSLL – Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF
TSLL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs with ~52% returns in the last week. Shares of Tesla got a boost from better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and upbeat FY23 production guidance.
2. TSL – GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF
TSL, which provides 1.25x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Tesla stock, was another Tesla-focused fund on the list of top-performing levered ETFs giving ~42% returns last week.
3. EVAV – Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares
EVAV, which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies, ranked third on the list of top-performing levered ETFs as electric vehicle stocks got a boost driven by record Q4 Tesla earnings and better economic growth. EVs are now going mainstream, and manufacturers are ramping up production.
4. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN
FNGU is featured on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over ~28% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks got a boost driven by hopes of a smaller interest rate hike and the upcoming Fed meeting.
5. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN
The BULZ ETF was one of the best performing levered ETFs with over ~23% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained on the back of the cooling inflation report and a dovish Fed stance.
6. TARK – AXS 2X Innovation ETF
TARK is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), also featured on the list of best performing levered ETFs with ~21% weekly gains as growth and beta stocks moved higher on expectations of a slower pace of rate hikes.
7. WANT – Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares
The consumer discretionary WANT ETF that provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector featured on the list of top-performing levered funds last week on positive consumer sentiment from falling inflation and lower rate predictions. Consumer discretionary was the top performing sector last week with ~2.9% gains.
8. FNGG – Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares
Another tech-focused ETF, FNGG, which provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consisting of FANG and other growth as well as technology stocks, was present on the list with ~18% weekly returns.
9. FNGO – MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs
FNGO providing 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, was one of the top-performing leveraged funds returning ~18% last week, as both consumer discretionary and technology were the top performing sectors.
10. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares
SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, featured on the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs last week. The overall semiconductor segment increased after the indication of a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Fed as well as the reopening of the Chinese economy.
For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.Read more on ETFtrends.com.
