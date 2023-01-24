Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/22/2023

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (CONL ) GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF 14.90% (TSLL ) Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF 13.44% (KOLD C+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 13.36% (PFES ) AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF 12.44% (TSL ) GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF 10.92% (GGLL ) Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF 9.56% (SDOW A ) ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 8.26% (FNGU B ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 7.30% (AWYX B+ ) ETFMG 2X Daily Travel Tech ETF 7.01% (FAZ A- ) Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares 6.46%

1. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL ETF, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, topped the list with nearly ~15% weekly returns on a potential slowdown in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

2. TSLL – Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

TSLL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, ranked second on the list with ~13% returns in the last week. Shares of Tesla got a boost from China’s reopening, which would support its business.

3. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~13% last week, as natural gas prices continued to fall amid a warmer-than-expected winter.

4. PFES – AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF

PFES, which provides -2x exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Pfizer stock, was one of the top inverse ETFs last week as investors grew anxious about the uncertainty over Pfizer’s COVID business.

5. TSL – GraniteShares 1.25x Long Tesla Daily ETF

TSL, which provides 1.25x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Tesla stock, was another Tesla-focused fund on the list of top-performing levered ETFs, giving ~11% returns last week.

6. GGLL – Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

GGLL provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock featured on the list as the stock rose ahead of its upcoming fourth quarter result. Shares also gained after the company’s announcement of 12,000 jobs cut.

7. SDOW – ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

SDOW ETF, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, was one of the top-performing ETFs as the industrial sector posted a decline of more than ~2% in the last five days. Industrial production witnessed a higher-than-expected fall in December.

8. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU was also on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over ~7% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks got a boost last week as investors shook off some anxiety, driven by hopes of smaller interest rate hikes in the future. Netflix gained after reporting higher additions to its subscriber base, while Alphabet gained after the announcement of layoffs.

9. AWYX – ETFMG 2X Daily Travel Tech ETF

AWYX, which provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index of global travel technology companies, made it to the list following an overall rally in the technology sector.

10. FAZ – Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

FAZ, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index, also made it to the list as the financials sector lost ~0.98% in the last week on expectation of lower rate hikes and subdued earnings. The financial sector fell as shares of prominent financial firm Goldman Sachs suffered from reports of a Federal Reserve probe into its consumer business.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.