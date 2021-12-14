Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/12/2021

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (TECL B+ ) Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares 18.28% (CWEB) Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares 16.86% (NAIL ) Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares 16.53% (UCO A ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil 16.24% (SVXY A- ) ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF 14.61% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 14.08% (GUSH ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares 13.60% (FNGU) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 13.21% (UDOW B+ ) ProShares UltraPro Dow30 12.39% (HIBL) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares 12.25%

TECL

1.– Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The TECL ETF topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs returning over 18% last week as the investors regained confidence around less severe impact reports of the new Omicron variant and piled on technology stocks.

2. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned 16%+ last week, and made it to the list, as China market gained on policy easing signals.

3. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 16% in the last week supported by improving economic growth prospects and homebuyers’ confidence around limited impact reports of the Omicron variant coming in. Overall real estate sector gained by 2% in the last five days.

4. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the top-performing levered ETFs this week, as oil gained from easing concerns around the Omicron variant’s impact on global growth and demand for fuel.

5. SVXY – ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

SVXY, which is designed to track the inverse daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures Index, topped the list of best weekly performers as the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) declined from ~24 to ~20 in the last week.

6. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production featured on the top-performing leveraged ETFs list, as oil gained from prospects of growth in fuel demand and economic growth on the back of easing concerns around the Omicron variant.

7. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, was another oil & gas exploration and production ETF that made it to the list from growing optimism around less severe reports of the Omicron variant.

8. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. The technology sector gained as investors shook off some anxiety around easing concerns of the new Covid variant.

9. UDOW – ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results corresponding to 3x the daily performing of DJIA. The index focuses on large-cap, blue-chip US stocks excluding utility and transportation companies. Markets recovered as investors’ worries over Omicron eased this week.

10. HIBL – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The HIBL ETF provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. More than 70% of the S&P 500 stocks rose this week, with IT, consumer discretionary, and energy soaring higher.

