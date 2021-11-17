Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/14/2021

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (KOLD B- ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 30.55% (MJXL) ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF 23.36% (CWEB) Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares 22.17% (MJO) MicroSectors Cannabis 2X Leveraged ETN 20.61% (GDXU) MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN 19.52% (YINN B ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares 15.51% (JNUG B- ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 15.45% (NUGT C+ ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 12.92% (LABD ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 11.62% (XPP C ) ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 10.06%

1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Natural gas prices declined due to warmer than normal weather conditions for the next couple of weeks in the U.S.

2. MJXL – ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF

MJXL seeks the daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the Prime Alternative Harvest Index. The ETF tracks the performance of companies engaged in the cannabis business. Marijuana stocks ‘got high’ on the hopes of legalization. Sundial Growers’ stock buyback also provided a boost.

3. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned 22%+ last week, and made it to the list. US-listed Chinese stocks gained after strong Chinese Singles’ Day.

4. MJO – MicroSectors Cannabis 2X Leveraged ETN

Another cannabis-focused ETF, MJO made it to the list after Republican Representative Nancy Mace raised a bill to possibly legalize weed.

5. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned ~19% in the last week as investors seek a safe haven against higher inflationary trends.

6. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs this week supported by investor optimism around massive Singles’ Day, China’s largest annual shopping fest.

7. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week driven by rising inflation concerns across the globe.

8. NUGT – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Another gold ETF, NUGT that seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 12% in the last week.

9. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD gained by more than 11% last week. The fund offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector. The S&P 500 biotechnology index registered a fall of ~0.20% in the last week. The biotech-related ETFs having exposure to some of Pfizer’s biggest competitors, got a beating after the company announced its new pill proven to be highly effective against severe cases of coronavirus.

10. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Another China-focused ETF, XPP that offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 10% in the last week driven by positive consumer sentiment around strong Singles’ Day.

