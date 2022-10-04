Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 10/02/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework. Ticker Name 1 Week Return (NKEQ ) AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF 29.32% (GDXU B-) MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN 23.53% (SDP B+) ProShares UltraShort Utilities 19.07% (SILX C) ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF 18.33% (JNUG B-) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 16.60% (NUGT B-) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares 14.26% (TECS B+) Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 12.69% (SOXS B) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 12.27% (NRGU B) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 11.86% (UVIX ) 2x Long VIX Futures ETF 11.58%



1. NKEQ – AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF

NKEQ, which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock topped the inverse ETFs list with 29% weekly gains. The stock plunged last week as the company warned about tepid customer demand over rising inflation, tighter margins, and higher inventory build-up.

2. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned over 23% in the last week as gold rose on a softer dollar.

3. SDP – ProShares UltraShort Utilities

This ETF offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index. The utilities sector lost more than 3% and was the worst performing sector in the last week.

4. SILX – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF

SILX provides daily 2x exposure to an index of global silver mining and exploration companies and featured on the list with ~18% returns last week. Precious metals gained on the back of a declining greenback.

5. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG was also one of the candidates on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week.

6. NUGT – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Another gold ETF, NUGT that seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 14% in the last week.

7. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Inverse technology fund, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 12% last week. The technology sector fell ~0.5% as investors shied away from technology stocks amid rising interest rates. Technology giant Apple also fell last week after it abandoned plans to boost production of its new iPhones.

8. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs. The semiconductor and other growth sectors continued to face challenges from rising interest rates.

9. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies also featured on the weekly list returning ~12%. The energy sector gained ~10% and was the best performing sector in the last five days. Oil price gains were supported by a potential OPEC+ output cut.

10. UVIX – 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

UVIX, which offers daily 2x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures was one of the top performing levered ETFs as market volatility increased driven by the ongoing trends of rising rates and recession fears.

