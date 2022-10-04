Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 10/02/2022
Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
Ticker
Name
1 Week Return
(NKEQ )
AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF
29.32%
(GDXU )
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN
23.53%
(SDP )
ProShares UltraShort Utilities
19.07%
(SILX )
ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF
18.33%
(JNUG )
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
16.60%
(NUGT )
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
14.26%
(TECS )
Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
12.69%
(SOXS )
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
12.27%
(NRGU )
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
11.86%
(UVIX )
2x Long VIX Futures ETF
11.58%
1. NKEQ – AXS 2X NKE Bear Daily ETF
NKEQ, which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock topped the inverse ETFs list with 29% weekly gains. The stock plunged last week as the company warned about tepid customer demand over rising inflation, tighter margins, and higher inventory build-up.
2. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN
GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned over 23% in the last week as gold rose on a softer dollar.
3. SDP – ProShares UltraShort Utilities
This ETF offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index. The utilities sector lost more than 3% and was the worst performing sector in the last week.
4. SILX – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF
SILX provides daily 2x exposure to an index of global silver mining and exploration companies and featured on the list with ~18% returns last week. Precious metals gained on the back of a declining greenback.
5. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG was also one of the candidates on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week.
6. NUGT – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
Another gold ETF, NUGT that seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top levered ETFs this week. The ETF gained more than 14% in the last week.
7. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
Inverse technology fund, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 12% last week. The technology sector fell ~0.5% as investors shied away from technology stocks amid rising interest rates. Technology giant Apple also fell last week after it abandoned plans to boost production of its new iPhones.
8. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs. The semiconductor and other growth sectors continued to face challenges from rising interest rates.
9. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies also featured on the weekly list returning ~12%. The energy sector gained ~10% and was the best performing sector in the last five days. Oil price gains were supported by a potential OPEC+ output cut.
10. UVIX – 2x Long VIX Futures ETF
UVIX, which offers daily 2x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures was one of the top performing levered ETFs as market volatility increased driven by the ongoing trends of rising rates and recession fears.
