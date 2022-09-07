Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 09/04/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework. Ticker Name 1 Week Return (SOXS B) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 23.49% (SSG B) Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors 19.24% (BERZ ) MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 16.60% (TECS B+) Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 16.41% (TZA A-) Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares 15.24% (SRTY A) ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 15.16% (FNGD B-) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 14.70% (YANG A-) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 14.19% (SMDD A-) ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 13.77% (HIBS B-) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares 13.34%



1. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index topped the list of levered/ inverse ETFs. The sector reported a decline of over ~7% in the last week and continues to face challenges in a rising interest rate scenario.

2. SSG – Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors

SSG ETF which offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, gaining by more than 19% last week.

3. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies and featured on the top performing inverse ETFs list with ~16% weekly returns. The technology sector fell by more than 4% over the anticipated rate hike and recession fears.

4. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology fund, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 16% last week. The technology sector fell as investors shied away from technology stocks amid another rate hike expectation and surging yield scenario.

5. TZA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

The TZA, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares which provides inverse leverage to US small-cap equity market (Russell2000 Index) was present on the list, gaining by over 15% last week. The Russell2000 index has nearly 50% weightage on the financials, industrials, and healthcare sectors which ended in the red last week.

6. SRTY – ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000, SRTY ETF which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 2000 Index, also made it to the list. Stocks fell after the Fed cleared its hawkish stance last week to rein in inflation despite the potential negative effect on economic growth.

7. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Another technology focused fund, FNGD ETF was a contender on the list of top weekly inverse ETFs with over 14% returns.

8. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was one of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~14% last week. The Chinese market slumped amid rising number of COVID cases, record heat waves, and reduced factory activity.

9. SMDD – ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400

SMDD ETF which offers 3x daily short leverage to the S&P MidCap 400 Index was another best performing inverse ETF, returning ~14% last week as stocks fell in the wake of a hawkish Fed stance.

10. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list. Inverse ETFs gained as stocks fell amid fears of a global recession, sky-high inflation, and anticipated interest rate hike.

