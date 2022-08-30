ETFs

Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 08/28/2022

Published

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return
(CWEB C) Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares 21.78%
(BERZ ) MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 18.58%
(TECS B+) Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 17.02%
(YINN B) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares 15.46%
(UVIX ) 2x Long VIX Futures ETF 14.33%
(SQQQ A) ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ 14.18%
(NRGU B) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 13.45%
(SOXS B) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 13.34%
(SDOW A) ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 13.01%


1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned ~22% last week, and made it to the list, as markets reacted positively to Chinese economic incentives.

2. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF, which provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies, was present on the top performing inverse ETFs list with ~18% weekly returns. Technology stocks toppled by more than 4% over the expectation of another Fed interest rate hike and prominent recession fears.

3. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology ETFTECS made it to the list gaining more than 17% last week. The technology sector fell as investors shun technology stocks in a rising rate and surging yield scenario. Technology stocks are sensitive to rising interest rates and are expected to fall in a rising rate environment.

4. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs last week supported by the economic stimulus to support growth and reduce the effects of the pandemic-induced lockdowns in the country.

5. UVIX – 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

UVIX which offers daily 2x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures was one of the top performing levered ETFs as VIX the CBOE volatility index gained to ~26 from 23.9 in the last week. Market volatility increased on rising oil prices and as concerns about rate hikes lingered during the week.

6. SQQQ – ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

SQQQ ETF offers 3x daily short leverage to the NASDAQ-100 Index, which is heavily weighted on the technology and consumer sectors, made it to the list as both sectors posted declines of ~4% and ~3% respectively in the last week on the back of rising interest rates and inflation.

7. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped the weekly list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~13%. Energy was the best performing sector gaining 6%+ in the last five days. Oil gained on potential supply cut by OPEC+.

8. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs. The semiconductor sector continues to face challenges from rising interest rates. The sector reported a decline of ~4% in the last week.

9. SDOW – ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

SDOW ETF which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones Industrial Average was one of the top performing ETFs as the industrial sector posted a decline of ~2% in the last five days.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

