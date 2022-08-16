Top Performing Leveraged & Inverse ETFs: 08/14/2022

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (NRGU B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 28.25% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 25.30% (MEXX C+ ) Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares 22.43% (RETL B+ ) Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares 20.11% (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 18.71% (GUSH B ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares 17.46% (DPST A ) Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares 17.08% (FAS A ) Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares 16.95% (MNM ) Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares 16.71% (BNKU B+ ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs 16.70%

1. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped the weekly list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~28%. Energy was the third best performing sector gaining ~4.5% in the last five days.

2. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production also featured on the list of top performing leveraged ETFs returning ~25%, as fuel prices continued to rise on Russia’s limited natural gas supplies in Europe and hot weather conditions in the U.S.

3. MEXX – Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The MEXX ETF made it on the list supported by milder U.S. inflation data. The MEXX ETF seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25- 50 Net Total Return USD Index. The Index comprises large-, mid-and small-cap companies covering ~99% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Mexico.

4. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL that offers 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index featured on the list with weekly returns of ~20%. Internet, specialty, and multiline retail segments gained ~2.7%, ~2.3%, and ~1.3%, respectively over the last five days. Stocks gained in anticipation of upcoming earnings results this week.

5. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF topped the list of top performing levered ETFs gaining more than ~18% in the last week. Natural gas prices continued to rise on account of hotter than expected weather conditions in the U.S. and rising demand for air conditioning.

6. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, the oil & gas exploration and production ETF was another candidate on the list of top performing levered ETFs, returning more than 17% last week on higher demand and tighter supply conditions.

7. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs. The Financials was the top performing sector with 5.6% gains last week.

8. FAS – Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

FAS ETF offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index. Financials was the best performing sector last week returning more than 5%.

9. MNM – Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares

The MNM ETF seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index made it to the list returning ~16.7% in the last week. The metals and mining segment gained by ~1.8% last week.

10. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

Another banking ETF present on the weekly list was BNKU which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US Large Bank.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.