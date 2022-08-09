Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 08/07/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (LABU C+ ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares 44.32% (OILD ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN 21.60% (NRGD B ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 19.21% (SCO A+ ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil 16.74% (WEBL C ) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares 16.06% (RETL B+ ) Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares 15.24% (SKYU C+ ) ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF 14.92% (ERY A- ) Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares 14.26% (BIB B+ ) ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology 13.39% (DUG A- ) ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas 13.07%



1. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU gained more than 44% and the biotech sector increased by over 3% in the last five days. Biotech stocks got a boost given their non-cyclical nature, the possibility of the approval of drug price legislation in the near future, and increased M&A activities in the sector.

2. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels ranked second on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a decline of ~4% in the last week. Oil prices fell on demand concerns over a gloomy global outlook.

3. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels was another top performing levered/ inverse ETF, gaining over 19% as the overall energy sector lost ~4% in the last week on lower demand concerns.

4. SCO – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

This ETF offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index also made it to the list with ~16.7% weekly gains.

5. WEBL – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

WEBL providing 3x leveraged daily exposure to an index of the largest U.S. internet companies was present on the list with ~16% returns in the last week driven by the upcoming CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 which aims to support US semiconductor industry and new tech jobs.

6. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL offering 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index featured on the list with weekly returns of ~15%. Internet, specialty, and multiline retail segments gained ~2.9%, ~1.9%, and ~0.76%, respectively over the last five days.

7. SKYU – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing seeks daily investment results, corresponding to 2x the daily performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index, was another technology focused ETF on the list of top performing ETFs last week, with ~15% weekly returns.

8. ERY – Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

Another energy-focused inverse ETF that featured on the list was Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Energy Select Sector Index.

9. BIB – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

The BIB ETF offers 2x daily long leverage to the broad-based NASDAQ Biotechnology Index featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs as the biotechnology sector increased by over 3% in the last five days benefiting from increased M&A activities in the sector and the possibility of the approval of drug price legislation in the near future.

10. DUG – ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

DUG which offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, also made it to the list with ~13% weekly gains.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leverage & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.