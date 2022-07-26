Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/24/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 34.09% (WANT C+ ) Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares 21.25% (HIBL B- ) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares 18.24% (BULZ A- ) MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN 17.83% (NAIL C+ ) Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares 17.48% (RETL B+ ) Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares 16.99% (SOXL B+ ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 16.81% (FNGU B ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 14.89% (BNKU B+ ) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs 14.01% (TPOR B- ) Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares 13.56%



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF topped the list of top performing levered ETFs gaining more than ~34% in the last week. Natural gas prices continue to rise on account of lower shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline and rising demand for air conditioning.

2. WANT – Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares

The consumer discretionary WANT ETF that provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector featured on the list of top performing levered funds last week. The consumer discretionary sector gained ~5.6% and was the best performing sector in the last week.

3. HIBL – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The HIBL ETF provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. All S&P 500 sectors rose last week, with consumer discretionary, energy, and Industrials, each gaining by over 5%. The index gained from a rally in tech and semiconductor stocks after the proposal to pass a bill to encourage chip manufacturing in the U.S.

4. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best performing levered ETFs with over ~17% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained by more than 4% in the last week driven by strong quarterly earnings reports.

5. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 17% in the last week supported by lower mortgage rates. The real estate sector gained by ~4.2% in the last five days.

6. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL offering 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index also featured on the list with weekly returns of ~17%. Internet, specialty, and multiline retail segments gained over ~6.5%, ~3%, and ~2%, respectively over the last five days.

7. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index was a contender on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week. The overall semiconductor segment increased by more than 5% in the last five days driven by the possibility of the passage of a bill to strengthen chip manufacturing in the U.S.

8. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Another technology focused ETF, FNGU featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs with over ~14% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter.

9. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

BNKU which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US Large Bank was present on the list as the financials sector returned more than 4% in the last week. The Fed is all set to announce another hefty interest rate hike this week and the banking sector tends to gain from this trend.

10. TPOR – Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares

The TPOR ETF that tracks the performance of companies involved in road, rail, air travel, marine transport, air freight, and logistics returned ~13.5% in the last week. Both road and rail, as well as air freight and logistics, increased by ~5.5% and 4%, respectively over the last five days.

