Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/17/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 35.84% (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 25.78% (FXP B+ ) ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 16.59% (GDXD ) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 16.05% (CLDS B- ) Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares 13.23% (FNGD B- ) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 12.21% (BZQ A- ) ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped 11.98% (DUST A- ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares 11.62% (WEBS B- ) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 10.94% (EDZ A- ) Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares 10.55%



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF topped the list of top performing levered ETFs gaining more than ~35% in the last week. Natural gas prices are rising on account of lower shipments through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to routine pipeline maintenance, and lower LNG supplies.

2. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was the top performing levered/ inverse ETF returning over ~25% last week. The Chinese market slumped amid growing concerns about the country’s economic outlook, tumbling real estate market as well as muted regulatory measures.

3. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks gained more than 16% last week as China market suffered from signs of slow growth.

4. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~16% last week. Gold prices inched lower on a stronger US dollar amid prospects of upcoming aggressive monetary tightening.

5. CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares which tracks the performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index inversely featured on the top performing levered ETFs list. The sector declined driven by fears of recession and global crisis. Technology giants like Tesla, Amazon, and Microsoft, etc. failed to impress the market with their last quarterly performance.

6. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity was another contender on the list of top weekly inverse ETFs with close to ~12% returns.

7. BZQ – ProShares Ultrashort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF

The BZQ ETF offers a good way to play the bearish short-term outlook for Brazilian large cap stocks. This inverse ETF returned more than 11% in the last week as the Brazil market declined in line with other emerging markets on the back of recession fears and China worries.

8. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was another top inverse ETF returning over ~11% last week as gold prices suffered in a strong dollar environment.

9. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week on fears of global economic slowdown.

10. EDZ – Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares, EDZ which offers daily short leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index featured on the top performing inverse ETFs list as markets declined after weak economic growth data from China and heightened recession fears.

