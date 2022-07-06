Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/03/2022
Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(SOXS )
|Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
|33.07%
|(BERZ)
|MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
|24.27%
|(SSG )
|Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors
|21.55%
|(WEBS)
|Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
|19.34%
|(HIBS)
|Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares
|17.95%
|(GDXD)
|MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
|17.09%
|(FNGD)
|MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
|16.66%
|(JDST )
|Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
|14.71%
|(TECS )
|Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
|14.02%
|(ZSL )
|ProShares UltraShort Silver
|13.50%
1. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index topped the list of levered/ inverse ETFs with ~33% weekly returns. The semiconductor sector declined by more than 8% in the last five days. It continues to face challenges from supply constraints and rising component costs.
2. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The BERZ ETF, which provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies, featured on the top performing inverse ETFs list with ~24% weekly returns. Technology stocks toppled by over 2% in the last week, driven by concerns of rising US inflation and a slowdown in the economy.
3. SSG – Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors
SSG ETF which offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, gaining by more than 21% last week.
4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares
The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week as growth stocks got a beating from lower consumer confidence and high inflation rate expectations.
5. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares
HIBS which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as stocks fell amid fears of a global recession, soft consumer confidence, and sky-high inflation.
6. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~17% last week. Gold prices declined on the back of rising interest rates as well as increasing recessionary trends.
7. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~2% in the last five days.
8. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top performing inverse ETF, returning more than 14% in the last week.
9. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
Another inverse technology ETF, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 14% last week. The technology sector fell as investors shunned technology and growth stocks in a rising rate scenario. Technology stocks are sensitive to rising interest rates and are expected to fall in the current environment.
10. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver
ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL that offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices was one of the best performing inverse ETFs last week as silver prices fell in a rising rate and a slowing economic environment.
