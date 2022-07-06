Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 07/03/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (SOXS B- ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 33.07% (BERZ) MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 24.27% (SSG B- ) Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors 21.55% (WEBS) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 19.34% (HIBS) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares 17.95% (GDXD) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 17.09% (FNGD) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 16.66% (JDST ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 14.71% (TECS B ) Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 14.02% (ZSL A ) ProShares UltraShort Silver 13.50%



1. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index topped the list of levered/ inverse ETFs with ~33% weekly returns. The semiconductor sector declined by more than 8% in the last five days. It continues to face challenges from supply constraints and rising component costs.

2. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF, which provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies, featured on the top performing inverse ETFs list with ~24% weekly returns. Technology stocks toppled by over 2% in the last week, driven by concerns of rising US inflation and a slowdown in the economy.

3. SSG – Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors

SSG ETF which offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, gaining by more than 21% last week.

4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week as growth stocks got a beating from lower consumer confidence and high inflation rate expectations.

5. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as stocks fell amid fears of a global recession, soft consumer confidence, and sky-high inflation.

6. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~17% last week. Gold prices declined on the back of rising interest rates as well as increasing recessionary trends.

7. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~2% in the last five days.

8. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top performing inverse ETF, returning more than 14% in the last week.

9. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology ETF, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 14% last week. The technology sector fell as investors shunned technology and growth stocks in a rising rate scenario. Technology stocks are sensitive to rising interest rates and are expected to fall in the current environment.

10. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL that offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices was one of the best performing inverse ETFs last week as silver prices fell in a rising rate and a slowing economic environment.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leverage & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.