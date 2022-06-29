Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/26/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (LABU ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares 45.30% (WEBL) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares 34.48% (SINV) ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF 31.89% (FNGU) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN 28.55% (NAIL ) Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares 27.98% (BULZ) MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN 26.72% (SKYU) ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF 26.66% (CURE A- ) Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares 25.91% (PILL ) Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares 25.70% (CLDL) Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares 25.53%



1. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU gained more than 45% last week driven by market recovery. Overall Biotech sector gained by 4% in the previous five days as growth stocks tend to benefit from lower bond yields.

2. WEBL – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

WEBL providing 3x leveraged daily exposure to an index of the largest U.S. Internet companies made it to the list as technology and growth stocks rebounded upon signs of market recovery. Investors are also expecting a lower rate hike on the back of weak economic data.

3. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF

SINV which tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained by more than ~31% in the last week. Prices of silver metal remain affected by recession fears and rate hike expectations.

4. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. The technology and growth stocks gained as investors shook off some anxiety, driven by lower-than-expected rate hike expectations. Yields on the U.S. Treasury bonds also dipped.

5. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 27% in the last week supported by a lower bond yield and an overall market rebound. The real estate sector gained by ~3.9% in the last five days.

6. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best-performing levered ETFs with over 26% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained by 0.8% in the last week driven by a fall in the U.S. Treasury yield and lower rate hike expectations.

7. SKYU – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing seeks daily investment results, corresponding to 2x the daily performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index, was another technology-focused ETF on the list of top-performing ETFs last week.

8. CURE – Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The CURE ETF offers 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index consisting of healthcare stocks. The healthcare sector gained ~3.9% on the back of lower bond yields and expectations of moderate rate hikes to combat inflation.

9. PILL – Direxion Daily Pharmaceutical & Medical Bull 3X Shares

The PILL ETF tracks the performance of companies engaged in research, development, manufacture, sale or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types. The ETF was one of the top-performing levered ETFs returning ~25% this week. The healthcare sector was the third best performing sector with ~3.9% weekly gains.

10. CLDL – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares that seek daily investment results, of 200% of the performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index, also featured on the list supported by lower bond yields.

