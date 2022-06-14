ETFs

Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/12/2022

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return
(BNKD) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 28.00%
(SOXS B-) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 24.58%
(HIBS) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares 21.63%
(WEBS) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 21.43%
(FAZ B) Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares 21.22%
(BZQ C+) ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped 20.62%
(TECS B) Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 20.12%
(DRV B-) Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares 19.22%
(SQQQ B) ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ 17.85%
(SSG B-) Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors 17.54%


1. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF, which provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies, topped the top-performing inverse ETFs list with 24% weekly returns. Technology stocks toppled over rising US inflation reports, the expectation of another Fed interest rate hike later in the week, and prominent recession fears.

2. SOGU – Short De-Spac ETF

The SOGU ETF was one of the top-performing ETFs with ~22.5% weekly returns. The ETF which provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of The De-SPAC Index, focusing on US-listed companies that recently completed a business combination transaction with a special purpose acquisition company, ranked second on the list on concerns about the financials of at least ~25 SPACs.

3. MJIN – ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF

MJIN, which offers inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of cannabis firms located globally, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs in the last week, as Cannabis major Aurora faced an unfavorable financing environment in the last week. Canopy Growth also posted higher-than-expected losses.

4. PFIX – Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The PFIX ETF that offers investors a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates was one of the top-performing ETFs last week as the interest rate on U.S. 20-year Treasury bond sharply increased to 3.6% from 3.35% five days ago.

5. KWEB – KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

KWEB which offers exposure to Chinese software and information technology stocks was one of the top-performing ETFs with more than 7% returns in the last week, on hopes of easing crackdowns in the wake of Didi Global’s regulatory probe closures.

6. VIXY – ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF featured on the list of top-performing ETFs list as VIX, the CBOE market volatility index increased significantly to 34 from 25.6 five days ago.

7. VXX – iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX was another equity market volatility ETF that made it to the list returning over 6.5% in the last week.

8. PGJ – Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

PGJ ETF tracks the performance of US-listed companies having substantial exposure to China, rose on easing crackdown fears as China nears end of Didi probe.

9. PGM – iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN

PGM ETF featured on the list of best performing ETFs as platinum prices rise on increasing supply concerns due to the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

10. VCLO – Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF

VCLO ETF providing exposure to cloud technology and cybersecurity companies was one of the best performing ETFs with over 6% returns last week with increasing trends of technology infrastructure shifting from hardware and software to the cloud and shared technology.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNKD SOXS HIBS WEBS FAZ BZQ TECS DRV SQQQ SSG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

ETF Trends

Learn More

More from ETF Trends

Explore ETFs

Explore

Most Popular