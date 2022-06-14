Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 06/12/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (BNKD) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 28.00% (SOXS B- ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares 24.58% (HIBS) Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares 21.63% (WEBS) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 21.43% (FAZ B ) Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares 21.22% (BZQ C+ ) ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped 20.62% (TECS B ) Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 20.12% (DRV B- ) Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares 19.22% (SQQQ B ) ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ 17.85% (SSG B- ) Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors 17.54%



1. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF, which provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies, topped the top-performing inverse ETFs list with 24% weekly returns. Technology stocks toppled over rising US inflation reports, the expectation of another Fed interest rate hike later in the week, and prominent recession fears.

2. SOGU – Short De-Spac ETF

The SOGU ETF was one of the top-performing ETFs with ~22.5% weekly returns. The ETF which provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of The De-SPAC Index, focusing on US-listed companies that recently completed a business combination transaction with a special purpose acquisition company, ranked second on the list on concerns about the financials of at least ~25 SPACs.

3. MJIN – ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF

MJIN, which offers inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of cannabis firms located globally, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs in the last week, as Cannabis major Aurora faced an unfavorable financing environment in the last week. Canopy Growth also posted higher-than-expected losses.

4. PFIX – Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The PFIX ETF that offers investors a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates was one of the top-performing ETFs last week as the interest rate on U.S. 20-year Treasury bond sharply increased to 3.6% from 3.35% five days ago.

5. KWEB – KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

KWEB which offers exposure to Chinese software and information technology stocks was one of the top-performing ETFs with more than 7% returns in the last week, on hopes of easing crackdowns in the wake of Didi Global’s regulatory probe closures.

6. VIXY – ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF featured on the list of top-performing ETFs list as VIX, the CBOE market volatility index increased significantly to 34 from 25.6 five days ago.

7. VXX – iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXX was another equity market volatility ETF that made it to the list returning over 6.5% in the last week.

8. PGJ – Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

PGJ ETF tracks the performance of US-listed companies having substantial exposure to China, rose on easing crackdown fears as China nears end of Didi probe.

9. PGM – iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN

PGM ETF featured on the list of best performing ETFs as platinum prices rise on increasing supply concerns due to the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

10. VCLO – Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF

VCLO ETF providing exposure to cloud technology and cybersecurity companies was one of the best performing ETFs with over 6% returns last week with increasing trends of technology infrastructure shifting from hardware and software to the cloud and shared technology.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.