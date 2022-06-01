Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 05/29/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (GUSH ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares 30.93% (RETL A ) Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares 30.25% (WANT) Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares 29.32% (OILU ) MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN 29.28% (BNKU) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs 29.18% (NRGU) MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN 26.11% (FAS A- ) Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares 24.90% (TECL B+ ) Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares 24.77% (SOXL B ) Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares 24.07% (DFEN) Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares 23.61%



1. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, the oil & gas exploration and production ETF topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs, returning more than 30% last week on tighter market conditions as the EU agrees to ban Russian oil imports. Overall, the energy sector gained ~3.5% last week.

2. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL offering 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index featured second on the list with weekly returns of ~30% on upbeat forecasts from retailers like Macy’s and Dollar General. Internet, multiline, and specialty retail segments gained over ~11%, ~11%, and ~7%, respectively over the last five days.

3. WANT – Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares

Another consumer discretionary WANT ETF that provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector featured on the list of top-performing levered funds last week. The consumer discretionary sector gained over 9% and was the best performing sector in the last week.

4. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production was another top-performing leveraged ETFs list returning ~29% last week, as oil gained after the EU’s decision to ban Russian crude imports.

5. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

BNKU which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US Large Bank was present on the list as the financials sector was the third best performing sector gaining by more than 4% in the last week.

6. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped the weekly list returning ~26%. The energy sector gained more than 3.5% in the last five days.

7. FAS – Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

FAS ETF, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs last week as the financials gained by over 4%.

8. TECL – Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The TECL ETF topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs returning over 24% last week. The overall IT sector gained by more than 4% in the last five days driven by a rally in large-cap technology stocks like Amazon and Alphabet.

9. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index was another contender on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week. The semiconductor segment gained more than 7% in the last week.

10. DFEN – Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

This ETF that aims to triple the daily return of an index of defense industry stocks was one of the top-performing levered ETFs last week as defense stocks gained on the back of rising global geopolitical tensions. The overall aerospace & defense sector gained ~3.5% in the last five days.

