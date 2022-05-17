Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 05/15/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (GDXD) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 31.91% (DUST B- ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares 21.24% (JDST ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 21.22% (SINV) ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF 17.79% (BNKD) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 13.26% (ZSL A ) ProShares UltraShort Silver 12.37% (DRV B- ) Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares 9.96% (FAZ B ) Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares 9.19% (DRIP ) Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares 8.76% (TECS B ) Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 8.15%



1. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~32% last week. Gold prices inched lower on rising bond yields as well as a strong US dollar.

2. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was another top inverse ETF returning ~21% last week as gold prices suffered in a rising interest rate and strong dollar environment.

3. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, returning more than 21% in the last week.

4. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF

SINV which tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained ~17% in the last week. Prices of silver metal fell on a strong USD and rising bond yields.

5. BNKD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

BNKD which tracks three times the inverse performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks featured on the top-performing inverse ETFs list. The financials sector fell by ~2% with the commercial banking segment declining by almost 4% in the last week on concerns about economic growth and high inflation.

6. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL that offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices was one of the best performing inverse ETFs last week as silver prices fell in a rising rate environment.

7. DRV – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The DRV ETF, which offers -3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs returning more than 9% last week. The overall real estate sector fell by ~0.02% as rising rates are expected to hurt the housing market.

8. FAZ – Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

FAZ, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index also made it to the list as the financials sector was the worst-performing sector losing ~1.9% in the last week. The financials sector fell on economic growth concerns in the face of rate hikes.

9. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

The top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares which gained by ~8% in the last week.

10. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology ETF, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 8% last week. The technology sector fell as investors shun technology and growth stocks in the current scenario. Technology stocks are sensitive to rising interest rates and are expected to fall in a rising rate environment.

