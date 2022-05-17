Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 05/15/2022
Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(GDXD)
|MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
|31.91%
|(DUST )
|Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares
|21.24%
|(JDST )
|Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
|21.22%
|(SINV)
|ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF
|17.79%
|(BNKD)
|MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
|13.26%
|(ZSL )
|ProShares UltraShort Silver
|12.37%
|(DRV )
|Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
|9.96%
|(FAZ )
|Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares
|9.19%
|(DRIP )
|Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares
|8.76%
|(TECS )
|Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
|8.15%
1. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~32% last week. Gold prices inched lower on rising bond yields as well as a strong US dollar.
2. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares
DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was another top inverse ETF returning ~21% last week as gold prices suffered in a rising interest rate and strong dollar environment.
3. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, returning more than 21% in the last week.
4. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF
SINV which tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained ~17% in the last week. Prices of silver metal fell on a strong USD and rising bond yields.
5. BNKD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
BNKD which tracks three times the inverse performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks featured on the top-performing inverse ETFs list. The financials sector fell by ~2% with the commercial banking segment declining by almost 4% in the last week on concerns about economic growth and high inflation.
6. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver
ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL that offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices was one of the best performing inverse ETFs last week as silver prices fell in a rising rate environment.
7. DRV – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares
The DRV ETF, which offers -3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs returning more than 9% last week. The overall real estate sector fell by ~0.02% as rising rates are expected to hurt the housing market.
8. FAZ – Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares
FAZ, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index also made it to the list as the financials sector was the worst-performing sector losing ~1.9% in the last week. The financials sector fell on economic growth concerns in the face of rate hikes.
9. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares
The top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares which gained by ~8% in the last week.
10. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares
Another inverse technology ETF, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 8% last week. The technology sector fell as investors shun technology and growth stocks in the current scenario. Technology stocks are sensitive to rising interest rates and are expected to fall in a rising rate environment.
For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.Read more on ETFtrends.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.