Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 05/01/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (CWEB) Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares 25.16% (LABD ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 23.36% (BOIL B ) ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 20.89% (UVXY B- ) ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF 18.71% (BNKD) MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 17.31% (DRV B- ) Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares 16.47% (GDXD) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 15.91% (YINN B ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares 14.16% (SINV) ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF 14.15% (FAZ B ) Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares 13.99%



1. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned 25%+ last week and topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs. The Chinese market gained in hopes of policy support to meet China’s annual economic growth rate target.

2. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained nearly 23% last week. The biotech sector suffered a fall of ~5% in the last five days, amid regulatory concerns and as investors shift toward safer options in the middle of rising interest rates and supply chain challenges.

3. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the top-performing levered ETFs gaining ~21% last week. Natural gas prices continued to gain amid declining inventories and tighter global supplies.

4. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as volatility continued to increase driven by rising rates and inflation. VIX, the CBOE Volatility Index increased to 32.34 from ~27.5 in the last week.

5. BNKD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

BNKD which tracks three times the inverse performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks featured on the top-performing inverse ETFs list. The financials sector fell by ~4.7% with the commercial banking segment declining by more than 4% in the last week on concerns about economic growth ahead of the U.S. rate hike expected this week.

6. DRV – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The DRV ETF, which offers -3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs returning more than 16% last week. The overall real estate sector plunged more than 7% on the back of higher mortgage rates which is expected to pressurize the housing market.

7. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~16% last week. Gold prices inched lower on rising market volatility and bond yields, as well as the strong US dollar.

8. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs last week driven by expected policy support to achieve China’s economic growth target for this year.

9. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF

SINV which tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained ~14% in the last week. Prices of silver metal fell on a strong USD and rising bond yields.

10. FAZ – Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

FAZ, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index also made it to the list as the financials was one of the worst-performing sectors losing ~4.7% in the last week. The financials sector fell on economic growth concerns in the midst of the expected rate hike this week.

