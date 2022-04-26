Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/24/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (GDXD) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 32.86% (LABD ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 28.71% (FNGD) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 28.27% (WEBS) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 26.87% (SINV) ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF 26.42% (JDST ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 22.83% (YANG A- ) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 22.22% (DUST B- ) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares 20.92% (KOLD B- ) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 20.86% (UVXY B- ) ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF 15.37%



1. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs returning over 30% this week. Gold prices inched lower on expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and strong US dollar.

2. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained nearly 28% last week. The biotech sector suffered a fall of ~1.6% last week amid rising interest rates, slowing global growth, and supply chain challenges.

3. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~1.5% in the last five days driven by tighter monetary policy and rising interest rates.

4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week as technology stock valuation witnessed a correction in a rising rate environment.

5. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF

SINV that tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained ~26% in the last week. Prices of the precious metals fell on a strong USD and potential interest rate hike.

6. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, returning more than 22% in the last week.

7. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning more than ~22% last week since China market fell on renewed lockdown fears as COVID situation worsens.

8. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was another top inverse ETFs returning ~20% last week as gold prices also suffered in a rising interest rate and strong dollar environment.

9. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning nearly 20% last week, as natural gas prices fell on larger-than-expected inventory report.

10. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as volatility increased amid global slowdown fears, China’s Covid-19 outbreak, and faster US interest rate hikes. VIX, the CBOE Volatility Index increased to 27.02 from ~19.6 in the last week.

