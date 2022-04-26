ETFs

Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/24/2022

Contributor
editor@etftrends.com (ETF Trends) ETF Trends
Published

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return
(GDXD) MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 32.86%
(LABD ) Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares 28.71%
(FNGD) MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN 28.27%
(WEBS) Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares 26.87%
(SINV) ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF 26.42%
(JDST ) Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 22.83%
(YANG A-) Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares 22.22%
(DUST B-) Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares 20.92%
(KOLD B-) ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 20.86%
(UVXY B-) ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF 15.37%


1. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was one of the top inverse ETFs returning over 30% this week. Gold prices inched lower on expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and strong US dollar.

2. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained nearly 28% last week. The biotech sector suffered a fall of ~1.6% last week amid rising interest rates, slowing global growth, and supply chain challenges.

3. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~1.5% in the last five days driven by tighter monetary policy and rising interest rates.

4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week as technology stock valuation witnessed a correction in a rising rate environment.

5. SINV – ETFMG Prime 2X Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF

SINV that tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies, gained ~26% in the last week. Prices of the precious metals fell on a strong USD and potential interest rate hike.

6. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top-performing inverse ETF, returning more than 22% in the last week.

7. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning more than ~22% last week since China market fell on renewed lockdown fears as COVID situation worsens.

8. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners was another top inverse ETFs returning ~20% last week as gold prices also suffered in a rising interest rate and strong dollar environment.

9. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list returning nearly 20% last week, as natural gas prices fell on larger-than-expected inventory report.

10. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as volatility increased amid global slowdown fears, China’s Covid-19 outbreak, and faster US interest rate hikes. VIX, the CBOE Volatility Index increased to 27.02 from ~19.6 in the last week.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDXD LABD FNGD WEBS SINV JDST YANG DUST KOLD UVXY

Latest ETFs Videos

See more videos

ETF Trends

Learn More

More from ETF Trends

Explore ETFs

Explore

Most Popular